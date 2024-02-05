RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


King Charles III diagnosed with cancer
February 05, 2024  23:53
Pic by @RishiSunak/Twitter
King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. 

In an Instagram post, theroyalfamily (verified account) posted a statement from Buckingham Palace. 

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," it said.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. 

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. 

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
