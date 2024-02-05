JMM-led govt in Jharkhand WINS trust vote

Both the CM and former CM Hemant Soren spoke in the Assembly ahead of the trust vote slamming the BJP for the arrest. Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 and remains in ED custody. He was allowed to appear in the Assembly for the trust vote.





Last evening, the MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance exuded confidence of winning the floor test, while the opposition BJP asserted that the coalition would be defeated. State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly". A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it has the support of 43 legislators.





The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator. The MLAs of the ruling alliance also exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening.







