J'khand trust vote: BJP in for big shock, says Cong





The Champai Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session. The Congress asserted that the BJP's attempts at "breaking" the party and the RJD in Bihar will also "fail miserably".





In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On 28th January, Nitish Kumar resigns as CM of Bihar. On 28th January, Nitish Kumar is sworn-in as CM of Bihar and given time till February 12 for proving his alliance's majority on the floor of the Assembly."





On January 31, Hemant Soren resigns as CM of Jharkhand and on February 2, Champai Soren is sworn-in as CM of Jharkhand and given time till February 5 to prove his alliance's majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly, Ramesh said.





"Clearly the G-2, the PM and HM, are thinking that 'horse-trading' will be quicker in Jharkhand than in Bihar. They are in for a big shock," the Congress leader said.





"The INDIA group will easily win the vote of confidence today in Jharkhand and the BJP's attempts at breaking RJD and INC in Bihar will also fail miserably," Ramesh said.





The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance had also exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly on Monday, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening.





The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses. The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening. -- PTI

