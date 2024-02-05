RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jharkhand guv's message: State should be graft-free
February 05, 2024  11:58
The Jharkhand Assembly
The Jharkhand Assembly
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the task is to make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous. He was addressing a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote. 

"For past years, the government worked for the development of people. Now, our task is to continue the progress and make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous," the governor said. 

 The ruling party legislators gave a rousing welcome to arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren on his arrival to the House and raised slogans like 'Hemant Soren Jindabad' and 'Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho Hemant Soren Jaisa Ho' for about five minutes. 

 Earlier, MLAs of the BJP-led opposition raised slogans against the government for the late arrival of chief minister Champai Soren. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess
2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess

Images from Day 3 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

India's Russian oil import hits 12-month low, but...
India's Russian oil import hits 12-month low, but...

India's crude oil imports from Russia fell for a second straight month in January to its lowest in 12 months but the nation's insatiable appetite for Russian crude remains for the long term, according to data from energy cargo tracker...

The People Mumbai Forgot
The People Mumbai Forgot

'When the mill strike started, there was crisis in every mill worker household.' 'One entire generation went without education.' 'Hunger forced them to take to crime.'

New party linked to 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to contest Pak polls
New party linked to 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to contest Pak polls

India has also taken note of reports of Saeed's son Talha contesting elections in Pakistan and said the "mainstreaming" of radical terror outfits in the neighbouring country is nothing new and that it has been part of its State policy...

Startups On Hiring Spree!
Startups On Hiring Spree!

In 2024 so far, 20 startups have already visited the campus with 80 placements.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances