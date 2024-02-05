Jharkhand CM: I am part II of Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM: I am part II of Hemant SorenFebruary 05, 2024 12:22
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government today. "I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren...," says the Jharkhand CM. Champai Soren moves confidence motion in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
