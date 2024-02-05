I won't cry: Hemant Soren tells Jharkhand Assembly

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of CM Champai Soren's government today.





He says, "...on the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested...and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident.





"I have been arrested on charges of 8.5 acre land scam. If they have the courage, then show the documents of the land registered in my name. If it is proved, I will quit politics...





"I will not shed tears, give befitting reply to 'feudal forces' at appropriate time. Main aansu nahi bahaunga, aansu waqt ke liye rakhuga, aap logo ke liye aansu ka koi matlab nahi..." Hemant Soren tells the Assembly.





He adds, "BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand, they did not allow this in its regime."