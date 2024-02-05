RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Hindus can forget other things if temples are...'
February 05, 2024  09:58
image
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that the Hindu community will forget about all other things if these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) are freed peacefully.

"We do not even desire to look at the other temples if these temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good and if we get these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things," Dev Giri Maharaj said on Sunday in Pune.

He also appealed to the Muslim side for a peaceful solution for all these three temples.

"I appeal with folded hands to free all these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) because these are the biggest scars of the attacks done by invaders. People are in pain, if they (the Muslim side) can heal this pain peacefully then it will help in increasing brotherhood" Dev Giri Maharaj told ANI.

The statement from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj came days after the Allahabad High Court denied the stay on the Varanasi Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: The JRD Club Sandwich
Recipe: The JRD Club Sandwich

Treat yourself to two of Chef Satish Arora's signature five-star dishes.

'BYJU's showing green shoots towards profitability'
'BYJU's showing green shoots towards profitability'

'If you look at assets truly working for us, you should look at Aakash and Great Learning.'

Meghaa's Flawless Style
Meghaa's Flawless Style

Fiery reds, girly pinks, vibrant greens, sunshine yellow, royal blues... Meghaa Shetty's wardrobe is filled with every shade of the rainbow and then some.

'There will be fireworks between Sushmita and me'
'There will be fireworks between Sushmita and me'

'People started noticing me again. OTT is a good platform for serious actors. In the olden days, unless you are the heroine, actors would have screen deaths. But now, there are so many good roles for women.'

'Let the bat do the talking!'
'Let the bat do the talking!'

'Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock!'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances