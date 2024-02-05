'Hindus can forget other things if temples are...'





"We do not even desire to look at the other temples if these temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good and if we get these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things," Dev Giri Maharaj said on Sunday in Pune.





He also appealed to the Muslim side for a peaceful solution for all these three temples.





"I appeal with folded hands to free all these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) because these are the biggest scars of the attacks done by invaders. People are in pain, if they (the Muslim side) can heal this pain peacefully then it will help in increasing brotherhood" Dev Giri Maharaj told ANI.





The statement from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj came days after the Allahabad High Court denied the stay on the Varanasi Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

