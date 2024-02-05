RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12
February 05, 2024  11:31
As we wait for the trust vote to take place in the Jharkhand Assembly, a special PMLA court in Ranchi will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case. 

 "The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12," the advocate general said. The special court has allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday. PTI
