'Hemant Soren zindabad' rings out in Assembly





The former Jharkhand Chief Minister on Monday reached the state Assembly in Ranchi to participate in the floor test of his successor Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority.



The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to attend the floor test in the Assembly.

Hemant, who represents the Barhait Assembly constituency in Sahibganj district, was brought by ED to the state Assembly.

Arrested ex-Jharkhand CM greeted with 'Hemant Soren Zindabad' slogans inside Assembly. The special session of the Jharkhand Assembly to seek the trust vote by the Champai Soren govt begins.