RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Hemant Soren zindabad' rings out in Assembly
February 05, 2024  11:41
image
Arrested ex-Jharkhand CM greeted with 'Hemant Soren Zindabad' slogans inside Assembly. The special session of the Jharkhand Assembly to seek the trust vote by the Champai Soren govt begins.

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister on Monday reached the state Assembly in Ranchi to participate in the floor test of his successor Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority. 

 The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to attend the floor test in the Assembly. 

 Hemant, who represents the Barhait Assembly constituency in Sahibganj district, was brought by ED to the state Assembly.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess
2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess

Images from Day 3 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

India's Russian oil import hits 12-month low, but...
India's Russian oil import hits 12-month low, but...

India's crude oil imports from Russia fell for a second straight month in January to its lowest in 12 months but the nation's insatiable appetite for Russian crude remains for the long term, according to data from energy cargo tracker...

The People Mumbai Forgot
The People Mumbai Forgot

'When the mill strike started, there was crisis in every mill worker household.' 'One entire generation went without education.' 'Hunger forced them to take to crime.'

New party linked to 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to contest Pak polls
New party linked to 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to contest Pak polls

India has also taken note of reports of Saeed's son Talha contesting elections in Pakistan and said the "mainstreaming" of radical terror outfits in the neighbouring country is nothing new and that it has been part of its State policy...

Startups On Hiring Spree!
Startups On Hiring Spree!

In 2024 so far, 20 startups have already visited the campus with 80 placements.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances