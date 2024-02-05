RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Have to be careful when ...: Cong on flying Bihar MLAs to Hyderabad
February 05, 2024  17:32
The Congress and Janata Dal-United on Monday traded barbs over the Opposition party flying most of its MLAs from Bihar to Hyderabad. 

Janata Dal-United leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the Congress has moved its MLAs from Bihar as it does not trust them. 

"Congress does not trust its MLAs, this addition-subtraction does not happen in Bihar. They can't trust their own MLAs, how will they win the trust of the people of the country," Singh told reporters outside Parliament. 

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari took a jibe at the BJP-JD-U coalition. 

"They will never be able to break away any Congress MLA, but when there is a thief around, you should be careful," he said. 

All but three MLAs of the Congress in Bihar, the second largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', which lost power last week, were on Sunday flown to Hyderabad amid fears of poaching by the BJP-led NDA, party sources said. -- PTI
