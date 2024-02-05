RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Haryana cop, 30, dies of cardiac arrest at policestation
February 05, 2024  18:12
image
A 30-year-old sub-inspector, who was posted at the Sadar police station here, died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night, the police said on Monday. 

His last rites were performed in his native village Thanwas on Sunday, they said. 

Many villagers, including the ACP of Gurugram and police personnel, were present at the funeral, the police said. 

Rawat, a resident of Thanwas village falling under the Nangal Chaudhary police station area, was recruited in the Haryana Police in 2019, they said. 

He left behind a two-year-old son, a three-year-old daughter and his wife, police said. 

Rawat went to to sleep in his room in the police station premises after finishing duty on Saturday night but did not stay awake till Sunday morning, they said. 

When the police personnel reached Rawat's room, they found him unconscious and rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the police said. 

A senior police officer said that the sub-inspector, who was a cheerful person, died due to cardiac arrest. It may be noted here that Inspector Tarun Dahiya, who was posted in Nuh district, also died after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 31 while he was at his home in Gurugram. -- PTI
