Guj Assembly passes resolution praising PM for...
February 05, 2024  17:03
A resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya was passed unanimously by the Assembly in the BJP-ruled Gujarat here on Monday during the ongoing budget session. 

 The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was passed unanimously as besides the BJP MLAs, members of the opposition Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended their support to it. 

Extending his party's support, senior Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia said it was then-PM Rajiv Gandhi who allowed foundation stone laying ceremony at the site, where the temple has come up, way back in 1989.

 Umesh Makwana (AAP) also supported the BJP move and said a hospital and a college should be built in the campus of the temple, where Ram Lalla's idol was consecrated on January 22 in a ceremony led by Modi. PTI
