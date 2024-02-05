ED moves HC over Soren's FIR under SC/ST Act





On Wednesday, Hemant Soren filed a complaint against officials of the probe agency alleging that the officials tried to 'harass' and 'malign' him and his entire community.





Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday evening after seven hours of grilling in an alleged money laundering case. He has been facing questions from the probe agency in an alleged money laundering case. Following his arrest, senior JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister on Friday afternoon.





"ED has moved to the Jharkhand High Court challenging the FIR registered against its officials by former CM Hemant Soren under the SC/ST Act. The petition was filed on 3rd February," Officials said.





The complaint was filed at the SC ST police station in Ranchi.

