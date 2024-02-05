RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Champai Soren-led Jh'khand govt to face trust vote today
February 05, 2024  08:32
The newly formed Champai Soren government in in Jharkhand will seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday. 

He took over as the chief minister after his party leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. 

A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote.

The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

"Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said.

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening.
About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.

The alliance between the JMM, the Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator. 
