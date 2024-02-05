RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF soldier dies by suicide in Ghaziabad
February 05, 2024  23:25
A soldier of the BSF committed suicide on Monday night at his house in his native village in Gaziabad. 

He has been identified as Amit Tyagi (38). 

One month ago, the soldier came to his home in the Shobhapur village under the Muradnagar police station on leave. 

On Tuesday, he was supposed to return to join his duty in Kolkata in the 107th battalion, DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. 

According to the police, he went to sleep in his room at night but did not wake up on Monday morning. 

When he didn't respond to knocks at the door, his family members broke the door and entered the room, where they found him hanging from the ceiling fan. 

They disentangled his body and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. 

His parents told police that he had some dispute in the family on the issue of consuming alcohol. No suicide note has been recovered.

His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the report is still awaited, officials said. He is survived by his wife Meenu Tyagi and two daughters. -- PTI
