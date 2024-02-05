RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bihar deputy CMs meet Modi
February 05, 2024  22:07
Bihar deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha call on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi./ANI Photo
Newly appointed deputy chief ministers of Bihar Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament complex on Monday. 

The meeting came days after JD-U supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Opposition alliance and joined hands with the BJP again to form the NDA government in the state. 

Speaking to PTI after the meeting, Choudhary said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader. We had come to seek his guidance for the development of Bihar." 

"Also, we had to thank the prime minister for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur (posthumously). People belonging to extremely backward classes, backward classes and Dalits are feeling immense pride due to the conferring of Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur," he said. 

Sinha described the meeting with the prime minister as a courtesy call and said, "We had gone to thank the prime minister for freeing Bihar from the atmosphere of anarchy and from those who were running 'goondaraj' in the state." 

Asked if there was any discussion on the expansion of the Bihar Cabinet, Sinha said, "For that, we have a capable leadership and decisions will be taken at an appropriate time." 

Both Choudhary and Sinha slammed the Congress over its allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs in Bihar. 

"Where is the requirement of Congress party's votes to save our government?" Choudhary said, when asked for his comment on the issue. -- PTI
