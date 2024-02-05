RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Avalanche warnings issued for several J-K districts for next 24 hours
February 05, 2024  20:38
File image
File image
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued avalanche warnings for many districts. 

Avalanche with a 'low danger level' is likely to occur above 2,400 meters over Bandipore, Baramulla, and Kupwara, said JKDMA. 

JKDMA also said that an avalanche with a 'medium danger level' is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. 

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas. 

Meanwhile, many places in Jammu and Kashmir continued to receive fresh snowfall, and the temperature lowered to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday. 

Several districts are blanketed with several feet of snow in the Kashmir Valley at present, and it affected flights and traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway. 

Gulmarg in Baramulla district is covered in a thick blanket of snow as snowfall continues in the region. -- ANI
