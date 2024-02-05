200 farmers' unions to march to Delhi on Feb 13





Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed more than 200 farmers' unions from across the country will participate in the "Delhi Chalo" march.





These unions are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) is a breakaway faction of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.





Addressing reporters in Chandigarh, Dallewal alleged that the Centre had made a commitment for giving legal guarantee to minimum support price when the farmers protested against the three now-repealed farm laws.





But the government is not fulfilling its promise because of pressure from the corporate sector, Dallewal claimed.





He said preparations for the march have been going on with farmers taking out tractor rallies at many places.





"Not only from Punjab, farmers from other states, including Haryana, will be participating in the march," said Dallewal.





The farmers will head to Delhi from the Shambhu, Khanauri and the Dabwali borders, he added. -- PTI

