RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
200 farmers' unions to march to Delhi on Feb 13
February 05, 2024  19:27
File image
File image
Farmers will march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee minimum support price for crops, a top farm leader said on Monday. 

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed more than 200 farmers' unions from across the country will participate in the "Delhi Chalo" march. 

These unions are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) is a breakaway faction of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. 

Addressing reporters in Chandigarh, Dallewal alleged that the Centre had made a commitment for giving legal guarantee to minimum support price when the farmers protested against the three now-repealed farm laws. 

But the government is not fulfilling its promise because of pressure from the corporate sector, Dallewal claimed. 

He said preparations for the march have been going on with farmers taking out tractor rallies at many places. 

"Not only from Punjab, farmers from other states, including Haryana, will be participating in the march," said Dallewal. 

The farmers will head to Delhi from the Shambhu, Khanauri and the Dabwali borders, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Won't allow democracy to be murdered like this: SC on C'garh mayor poll
Won't allow democracy to be murdered like this: SC on C'garh mayor poll

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the returning officer who conducted the recent Chandigarh mayoral polls, observing it is obvious he defaced the ballot papers and that he should be prosecuted, adding his action amounted to "murder" and...

INDIA will remove 50% quota cap if voted to power: Rahul in Jharkhand
INDIA will remove 50% quota cap if voted to power: Rahul in Jharkhand

Gandhi claimed that Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes were made bonded labourers and their participation was lacking in big companies, hospitals, schools, colleges and courts.

Airtel's Q3 net rises 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
Airtel's Q3 net rises 54% to Rs 2,442 crore

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter, mainly on account of growth in high value customers. Airtel prepaid mobile customers are required to pay at least...

'One of the best moments to win a game for your country'
'One of the best moments to win a game for your country'

After India registered a remarkable victory against England in the second Test, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said that it was one of the best moments to win a match for the country and mentioned that they were focusing on their processes.

Magisterial probe on, NSA slapped over MP communal clash
Magisterial probe on, NSA slapped over MP communal clash

A process has also been initiated to invoke the stringent National Security Act against one of the accused persons, identified as Akram Khan Rain, for allegedly making inflammatory speech.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances