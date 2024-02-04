RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Working with authorities: MEA on worker's arrest
February 04, 2024  17:42
image
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working with investigative authorities in the case relating to the Uttar Pradesh police arresting an Indian embassy staffer posted in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), official sources said on Sunday.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow after questioning.

The MEA is aware of the arrest of Satendra Siwal in Uttar Pradesh.

He was posted as a Security Assistant in the embassy of India, Moscow, the sources said.

"MEA continues to work with the investigative authorities in the matter," said a source.

In a statement, the UP ATS said Siwal was arrested on charges of working for ISI.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, the statement said.

Siwal was employed as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the MEA.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PCB, players on confrontation path
PCB, players on confrontation path

A severe discord is brewing between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players who are unhappy at not having their NOCs extended for league appearances through this month.

Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death

Acting on a complaint, the Greater Noida police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons in an incident of a minor boy allegedly throwing a puppy from a high-rise on the road killing the young canine,...

2nd Test, PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
2nd Test, PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?

England lose Duckett chasing 399 against India

Sharad Pawar group says Ajit 'praying for uncle's death'
Sharad Pawar group says Ajit 'praying for uncle's death'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took a veiled jibe at Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar by alluding to his age and speaking about the 'sentimental appeal of a last election'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances