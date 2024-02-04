RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UCC draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet approval
February 04, 2024  22:52
image
The Uttarakhand cabinet has approved the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code, paving the way for its tabling in the state assembly during a special four-day session that begins on Monday.

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we passed the proposal to bring the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code in the upcoming Assembly session," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said after chairing the meeting at his official residence on Sunday.

The session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC and make it an Act.

The cabinet approval of the draft was needed for its introduction in the Assembly.

If UCC is implemented, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt it.

A UCC has been operational in Goa since the days of the Portuguese rule. The final draft of the UCC, running into 740 pages in four volumes, was submitted to Chief Minister Dhami here recently by a five-member panel headed by retired judge of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai. 

Security has been stepped up around the Assembly premises for the special session which will go on till February 8.  -- PTI

IMAGE: UCC Committee Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai along with the drafting committee members hand over the UCC draft report to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a program organized at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, in Dehradun on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo
