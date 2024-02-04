RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Snowfall hits air traffic in Kashmir, 4 flights cancelled
February 04, 2024  10:56
The air traffic between Kashmir and rest of the country was temporarily suspended on Sunday due to snowfall in the valley, officials said in Srinagar. 

While four flights have already been cancelled, the remaining scheduled flights have been put on standby due to snowfall, an official of the Airport Authority of India said. The official said the snowfall, which began late last night, had stopped briefly early in the morning, allowing clearance of the runway. "However, the snowfall started again before any flights could operate," he added. The plains of Kashmir are witnessing moderate snowfall while heavy snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of the valley. Snow clearance operations are being carried out since early hours to ensure that the roads are traffic worthy. Authorities have advised motorists to drive carefully in view of the slippery roads.
