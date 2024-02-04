RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ramleela play: Bail to Pune varsity prof, students
February 04, 2024  08:50
image
A professor and five students of Pune University were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on Ramleela that reportedly had objectionable dialogues and scenes, the police said on Saturday. 

Dr Pravin Bhole, head of the department of the Lalit Kala Kendra, and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle were produced in court and later released on bail, the official added. 

Functionaries of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and students of the Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra had entered into a scuffle over the play staged on Friday evening. 

The play by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, was based on the backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in Ramleela

On a complaint lodged by ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under Section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, inspector Ankush Chintaman of Chaturshringi police station said. 

As per the first information report, in the play, a male artiste portraying Sita was shown smoking a cigarette and using abusive language. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Everton, Newcastle play out dramatic draws
EPL PIX: Everton, Newcastle play out dramatic draws

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

'Pant's keeping won't be as sharp on return but...'
'Pant's keeping won't be as sharp on return but...'

While predicting India as the winner of the series against England by a 3-2 margin, Engineer warned the hosts to guard against complacency.

Fake certificates awarded to grapplers at Pune Nationals: Sakshi
Fake certificates awarded to grapplers at Pune Nationals: Sakshi

The suspended WFI, despite being warned of legal action by the Sports Ministry for organising the 'nationals', went ahead with the tournament in Pune from January 29-31.

Racing for Ferrari a childhood dream come true: Hamilton
Racing for Ferrari a childhood dream come true: Hamilton

'I know some people didn't understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it's the feeling I have again now. I'm excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.'

Bharat Ratna to Advani emphasizes his role in BJP's rise
Bharat Ratna to Advani emphasizes his role in BJP's rise

The Bharat Ratna for him comes nine years after the honour was bestowed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The two leaders together spearheaded the journey of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP for over five decades.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances