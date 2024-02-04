Ramleela play: Bail to Pune varsity prof, students





Dr Pravin Bhole, head of the department of the Lalit Kala Kendra, and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle were produced in court and later released on bail, the official added.





Functionaries of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and students of the Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra had entered into a scuffle over the play staged on Friday evening.





The play by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, was based on the backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in Ramleela.





On a complaint lodged by ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under Section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, inspector Ankush Chintaman of Chaturshringi police station said.





As per the first information report, in the play, a male artiste portraying Sita was shown smoking a cigarette and using abusive language. -- PTI

