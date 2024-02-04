RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul condemns threats to Cong leader YS Sharmila
February 04, 2024  08:22
Congress leader YS Sharmila
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the threats to his party colleague from Andhra Pradesh, YS Sharmila, and termed it a disgraceful act. 

"Insulting and threatening women, a vile and cowardly act, is unfortunately the most common weapon of the weak," Gandhi said in a post on X. 

"The Congress party and I stand firmly beside YS Sharmilaji and Suneethaji and strongly condemn this disgraceful attack," he added. 

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said certain elements in Andhra Pradesh are clearly rattled by the huge support Sharmila and the Congress are getting in the southern state with every passing day. 

"The death threats and trolling against Sharmilaji and Suneethaji are highly deplorable and the entire party stands firmly with them against these pathetic attempts to tarnish their reputation and the great legacy of Y S Rajashekhar Reddy garu," Venugopal said in a post on X. 

Former Union minister M M Pallam Raju said on the microblogging platform: "It is sad to see the ugly online trolling of @realyssharmila, the AP Congress chief, who has adopted the ideology embraced by her late father, Dr YSR, the popular CM of AP. Similarly, Sri YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha has been subjected to this pathetic abuse." -- PTI
