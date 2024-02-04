RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Policeman shoots himself dead in Jammu
February 04, 2024  11:07
image
A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a police station here, officials said on Sunday.

Selection Grade Constable Iqbal Hussain, a resident of Poonch, was found dead with a bullet injury at police station Nowabad in the city late Saturday night, they said.

Prima facie, he used his service weapon to shoot himself, the officials said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback
In Pictures - Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback

Barcelona won 3-1 at Alaves in La Liga on Saturday thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Victor Roque, who was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

'I want to dedicate this to my son'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'

'This is his first tour and he is travelling with me. I am excited to see him.'

46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise, says Prez Boric
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise, says Prez Boric

The fires triggered evacuations in several regions of central Chile.

What makes Yashasvi Jaiswal stand out amongst his peers?
What makes Yashasvi Jaiswal stand out amongst his peers?

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's adaptability between formats and temperament make him stand out among his peers at the highest level, believes his childhood coach Jwala Singh.

Woman professor of Kerala NIT booked for 'proud of Godse' FB remark
Woman professor of Kerala NIT booked for 'proud of Godse' FB remark

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) was invoked against the professor.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances