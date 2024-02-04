Policeman shoots himself dead in Jammu





Selection Grade Constable Iqbal Hussain, a resident of Poonch, was found dead with a bullet injury at police station Nowabad in the city late Saturday night, they said.





Prima facie, he used his service weapon to shoot himself, the officials said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. -- PTI

A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a police station here, officials said on Sunday.