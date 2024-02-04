RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Plaint lodged against Aiyar's daughter for social media posts
February 04, 2024  08:19
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter Suranya Aiyar./Courtesy Facebook
A police complaint has been lodged against Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, for allegedly posting an 'objectionable statement on social media.'  

The complainant, Ajay Agrawal, a Supreme Court advocate and a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, alleged that Suranya Aiyar made objectionable remarks on different social media platforms on January 20, 2024, and other dates.  

He also provided link of the video clip posted on January 20.  

"Ms. Suranya Aiyar has posted a seriously objectionable statement on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms on January 20, 2024, and other dates," Ajay Agrawal said in his complaint to the Delhi Cyber Crime Police on Saturday.  

Adding the link to Suranya Aiyar's video, BJP leader Ajay Agrawal requested the Delhi police crime branch register a case in this regard.  

"Please go through this entire clip and register an FIR under Section 153-A (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other sections of IPC and also under other relevant sections of IPC and other acts as you deem appropriate after watching the entire 36-minute video," he wrote. -- ANI
