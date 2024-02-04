RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak EC disqualifies Imran aide Qureshi for 5 years
February 04, 2024  12:41
image
Pakistan's election commission has disqualified Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a close aide of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, from contesting elections for five years after the former foreign minister was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets.

The disqualification of Qureshi, 67, comes five days before the February 8 general elections, which Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is contesting despite a state crackdown and without its famous election symbol, the bat.

The announcement comes days after a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, awarded Qureshi 10 years imprisonment in the high-profile cypher case along with Khan.

Citing the special court's judgement dated January 30, 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that any convicted individual, in accordance with the Constitution and the law, cannot participate in elections, The Express Tribune reported.

'As a consequence, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017. Therefore, Mr Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi is disqualified to contest General Elections-2024 and any subsequent elections for a period of five years,' the ECP said on Saturday.

The cipher case pertains to a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable -- the cipher -- that Khan had waved at a public rally on March 27, 2022, and naming the US, had claimed that it was 'evidence' of an 'international conspiracy' to topple his government.

The case was filed against Khan, 71, and Qureshi on August 15 last year by the Federal Investigation Agency, which accused both of violating the secrecy laws while handling the cable sent by the Pakistan embassy in Washington in March 2022.

Earlier, Khan has also been barred from politics for five years.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: Blow to England as Root leaves the field injured
2nd Test: Blow to England as Root leaves the field injured

Prolific England batter Joe Root was forced to leave the field after copping a blow on his right little finger during the morning session on day 3 of the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

MEA employee posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak
MEA employee posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow, for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence...

Ravindra, Williamson centuries frustrate South Africa
Ravindra, Williamson centuries frustrate South Africa

Rachin Ravindra scored his first Test century and Kane Williamson his 30th in an unbroken stand of 219 as New Zealand put on 258 for two on the opening day of the first Test against a depleted South Africa at Bay Oval on Sunday.

In Pictures - Gill fifty guides hosts to 130/4 at lunch; India lead by 273
In Pictures - Gill fifty guides hosts to 130/4 at lunch; India lead by 273

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

In Pictures - Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback
In Pictures - Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback

Barcelona won 3-1 at Alaves in La Liga on Saturday thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Victor Roque, who was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances