Not invited to join Rahul's yatra: Akhilesh

With the Opposition's INDIA bloc teetering on the brink of collapse amid rising dissidence and differences over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav introduced a fresh sour note claiming that he had not yet been extended an invitation to join the Congress's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.





The Yatra, led by Congress MP and former national president Rahul Gandhi, is currently in its Jharkhand leg and will head further west before culminating in Mumbai.





While the Congress is piloting efforts to take the INDIA bloc forward following the return of key ally, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United to the BJP-led NDA, two key partners--the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)--have already ruled out allying with the grand old party in West Bengal and Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.





On whether he will join the Nyay Yatra when it enters Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party chief, on Saturday, said, "Many big events are organised for which we don't receive invitations. Why should we ask for an invitation?"





Currently, the Yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand, which is still reeling under the political upheaval brought on by the change of guard at the helm.





Hemant Soren, who had been served multiple ED summonses in connection with an alleged land scam, tendered his resignation as Jharkhand chief minister and was arrested by the central agency, prompting a change of guard.





Seven-time MLA and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren eventually took oath as CM.The Yatra is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh on February 14.





Earlier, on Sunday, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' rolled into Dhanbad in Jharkhand. -- ANI

