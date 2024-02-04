RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur Police trainees clash at Assam Academy
February 04, 2024  11:57
Image only for representation
At least seven Manipur Police trainees, who were undergoing training at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district of Assam, were injured when a clash broke out between cadets of two groups, a senior official said on Sunday.

The scuffle started when two trainees indulged in verbal abuse after one of them brought liquor from a local market into the academy in Dergaon around dinner time on Saturday night.

This escalated into a full-blown clash between the groups, injuring several of them, a senior official of the academy told PTI.

"Seven trainees from Manipur were injured as a result of the scuffle. Out of those injured, three were sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, while four were released after preliminary medical intervention at the local hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Police DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the scuffle at the Police Academy took place amongst young trainees from Manipur. 

"They've been briefed in no uncertain terms to follow instructions and protocols of training institute from drill to discipline to decorum. No scope would be presented to anyone to deviate from the principles that guide training in our Academy.

"Any aberrant behaviour would be corrected through tough training measures," he added.

Singh also claimed that the scuffle between the trainees broke out over distribution of dinner.

"The matter is now resolved. The Range IGP and DIG Training are with the boys," he said while sharing several pictures of the trainees sitting on the ground in the presence of Assam Police personnel.

An official of the Academy said that the Manipur Police has deputed a senior IPS officer from the state to take stock of the situation.

'A senior officer from Manipur police, M Pradip Singh, IPS is being deputed tomorrow to Dergaon to take stock of the situation. The matter is being monitored by Manipur Police on real time basis and situation is under control,' Manipur Police said in a post on X on Saturday late night.  -- PTI
