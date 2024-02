Kerala NIT prof booked for 'proud of Godse' remark

Multiple complaints were lodged against Professor A Shaija in several police stations in the city by various student organisations, including SFI, KSU and MSF, following which an FIR was registered against her.





IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) was invoked against the professor.





Kunnamangalam and Nadakkavu police stations were among the stations were complaints were filed against her.





Shaija, a senior faculty member of the department of mechanical engineering at NIT in Kozhikode on January 30 posted a comment on Facebook saying "Proud of Godse for saving India".





She had commented on a post by a lawyer, Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph saying Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India.





A senior police official of the district told PTI that a case has been registered against the professor and the investigation has begun. -- PTI

