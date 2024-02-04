RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala digitises over 1,000 textbooks published since 1890s
February 04, 2024  10:45
The Kerala education department has digitised over 1,250 textbooks of different subjects published since 1896 with the aim to preserving them for posterity. 

As part of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, a library is functioning in the state which can be used effectively by researchers, students and education workers. 

A textbook archive is also functioning in connection with this library, and the textbooks, published by the general education department over the years, are stored there, an official statement said. 

Many of these books were facing the risk of becoming obsolete and a recent governing body meeting of the SCERT decided to digitise the archives. 

As part of that plan, around 1.50 lakh pages of over 1,250 textbooks published since 1896, have been digitised, it said. 

General education minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the digital archives in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. -- PTI 
