RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IUML leader faces flak for hailing Ram temple
February 04, 2024  16:56
image
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday landed in a controversy over his recent statement that there is no need to protest against the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya as both the new temple and the proposed mosque would strengthen secularism in the country.

The IUML is a major ally of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and an influential political party among the Muslim community.

Thangal made the statement during an event on January 24 at Manjeri near here, but a video of it went viral today.

While the Indian National League (INL), a coalition partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) led-Left Democratic Front government in Kerala lashed out at the IUML leader, the Congress party and the IUML defended Thangal and said he was trying to stop the campaign of hatred and attempts to divide society.

Addressing the event at Manjeri, Thangal had said that the Ram temple which is 'worshipped and revered by the majority of the people' in the country 'is a reality'.

"We cannot go back from that. There is no need for us to protest against it. The temple came up based on a court order and the Babri Masjid is about to be constructed. These two are now part of India. The Ram temple and the proposed Babri Masjid are two best examples that strengthen secularism of our country," Thangal was seen saying in the video.

We know that it (Babri Masjid) was destroyed by the karsevaks and we had protested against it at that time, he said, adding that Indian Muslims dealt with it in a mature manner. Indian National League (INL) Kerala State Secretariat Member N K Abdul Azeez in a Facebook post said that political leaders are not ignorant of the fact that Gandhi's Ram Rajya is different from the Ram Rajya of the Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh.

"The spiritual Hindu religion of a believer is different from the political Hindutva of the RSS and the political leaders are not ignorant of this fact. Yet they are making a fool of its ranks. It's not possible to believe that the ordinary party workers of IUML will accept this position," Azeez said. 

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty came out in support of Thangal and said his words were misinterpreted.

Kunhalikutty said BJP is trying to politicise the Ayodhya issue and Thangal was trying to warn people not to fall into that trap.

"But it was misinterpreted," he said.

Satheesan said while many were trying to set fire to water, Thangal was trying to douse it.

"One should understand why he said so. When some are trying to set fire to water, Thangal is trying to douse it. He was speaking against the campaign of hatred and division," Satheesan said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'
2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'

Former England pacer Steve Harmison loves watching the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami go about their business and thanks to their unbelievable skills, he feels India have become a formidable force in all conditions.

In Pictures - Gill silences critics with ton as India set England 399-run target
In Pictures - Gill silences critics with ton as India set England 399-run target

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli, Don Bradman
Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli, Don Bradman

New Zealand's experienced batter Kane Williamson surpassed Virat Kohli and former Australia batter Don Bradman in the Test hundreds list on Sunday.

Atishi gets notice over allegations of MLA poaching
Atishi gets notice over allegations of MLA poaching

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday visited Finance Minister Atishi's residence and served her a notice in connection with allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to 'poach' Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Mulani grabs five wickets as India A beat England Lions to bag series 2-0
Mulani grabs five wickets as India A beat England Lions to bag series 2-0

India A spinners turned the knife into England Lions' batting line-up to give their side a commanding 134-run victory on the fourth day of the third and final unofficial 'Test' in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances