Fatal accidents in Jan down by 15%: Delhi traffic police
February 04, 2024  10:00
File image
Fatal accidents in the national capital were reduced by 15 percent in January this year compared to the same month in 2023, officials said on Saturday. 

Measures to check the accidents, including spatial analysis of accident spots, has resulted in a reduction in both daytime and night-time crashes, an official statement released by Delhi traffic police stated. 

According to the official data, a total of 97 fatal accidents were reported this January, while the number was 114 last January. 

The city reported 322 "simple accidents" in January this year and 313 in the same month last year. 

In 2024, a total of 99 people died in the accidents and 394 got injured this year. 

The number of persons who lost their lives and got injured were 116 and 423 respectively in January 2023, the data showed. 

Data from January 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year also showed a decrease in non-injury and "simple crashes" by 36.4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively. 

Road traffic injuries are often regarded as a serious public health issue. 

They have a significant socio-economic impact on society being one of the main causes of hospital stays, disability, and mortality. 

It is in the top ten causes of fatalities and disabilities, the statement by traffic police said. -- PTI
