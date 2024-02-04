RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Death of woman judge in UP: Murder case booked
February 04, 2024  16:01
A murder case has been registered against unidentified people in the death of a civil judge in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, whose body was found hanging in her quarters, following a complaint filed by her father, a police officer said on Sunday.

The body of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Jyotsna Rai, 27, was recovered on Saturday. It was suspected that she had killed herself and a suicide note was also found.

Her father, who reached Budaun Saturday evening, however, claimed that unidentified persons killed her daughter and hanged the body from the ceiling fan in her bedroom, the police officer said.

Ashok Kumar Rai said his daughter was very brave and delivered justice to people, and added that she could not commit suicide.

Based on a complaint filed by him, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered, the police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said a panel of three doctors conducted a postmortem on the body and the report showed that it was a case of antemortem hanging. 

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, the SSP said. Jyotsna Rai, who hailed from Mau district, was posted as Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Budaun from April 29 last year.

Earlier, she was working as a judicial magistrate in Ayodhya.  -- PTI
