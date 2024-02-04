Car robber killed in gunfire in police encounter in UP's Meerut





On January 22, Vinay Kumar had made his escape opening gunfire at the police, wounding sub-inspector Munesh Kumar.





Kumar died during treatment late Saturday evening after being shot in retaliation in a police encounter, said Meerut senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan.





On the night of January 22, police responded to a car robbery in an area under Kankarkheda police station.





Since the vehicle was fitted with GPS, police managed to locate the robbers and began chasing them.





While being chased, the car robbers opened fire at the police and wounded police outpost in-charge Munesh Kumar in the chest, the officer said.





Kumar was admitted to hospital and is recovering from the wound.





The police identified the robbers as Vinay Verma, Anuj, and Naresh Sagar with the help of CCTV cameras, the SSP said.





On Saturday evening, Vinay Verma and Naresh Sagar were arrested while planning to flee to Agra by bus, he said.





Verma, during interrogation, confessed that it was he who had opened fire at the police.





He was taken to the place where he hid the weapon used in the incident, the SSP said. -- PTI

