BJP members protest outside Congress MP D K Suresh's residence
February 04, 2024  14:00
image
Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party gathered outside the residence of Congress M P DK Suresh in Bengaluru on Sunday to protest his recent statement that southern states would be forced to demand for a separate nation if the 'injustice' in distribution of funds is not rectified by the Centre. Protesters were heard shouting slogans 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'down down D K Suresh' outside his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

However, the protesters were soon removed from the spot by the police and shifted into a bus, police said. Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar.

"A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress MP. They tried to stage a protest there against his statement over demand for a separate nation for southern states. But, our officials immediately removed them from the spot and took them into custody. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said.

Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, had also alleged that Hindi was being imposed' on South India in every aspect. --PTI
