RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP MLAs' 'poaching': Delhi police reach minister Atishi's residence to serve notice
February 04, 2024  11:15
Delhi minister Atishi
Delhi minister Atishi
The Crime Branch officials the Delhi police reached the residence of Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to "poach" Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. 

Sources said Atishi was not present at her residence. 

The minister, however, has given directions to her office staff to receive the notice, sources in the AAP said. 

"The team will go again to serve notice to Atishi. This morning she was not present at her residence," a senior officer of Delhi police Crime Branch said. 

This comes a day after Crime Branch officials served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs. 

Kejriwal and Atishi are scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two schools in Rohini later in the day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback
In Pictures - Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback

Barcelona won 3-1 at Alaves in La Liga on Saturday thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Victor Roque, who was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

'I want to dedicate this to my son'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'

'This is his first tour and he is travelling with me. I am excited to see him.'

46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise, says Prez Boric
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise, says Prez Boric

The fires triggered evacuations in several regions of central Chile.

What makes Yashasvi Jaiswal stand out amongst his peers?
What makes Yashasvi Jaiswal stand out amongst his peers?

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's adaptability between formats and temperament make him stand out among his peers at the highest level, believes his childhood coach Jwala Singh.

Woman professor of Kerala NIT booked for 'proud of Godse' FB remark
Woman professor of Kerala NIT booked for 'proud of Godse' FB remark

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) was invoked against the professor.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances