AAP MLAs' 'poaching': Delhi police reach minister Atishi's residence to serve notice

The minister, however, has given directions to her office staff to receive the notice, sources in the AAP said.





"The team will go again to serve notice to Atishi. This morning she was not present at her residence," a senior officer of Delhi police Crime Branch said.





This comes a day after Crime Branch officials served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.





Kejriwal and Atishi are scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two schools in Rohini later in the day. -- PTI

The Crime Branch officials the Delhi police reached the residence of Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to "poach" Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.