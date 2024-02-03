RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US strikes at Iranian-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
February 03, 2024  08:09
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
The United States has retaliated against the killing of its soldiers in Jordan by striking on a dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard . 

President Joe Biden and other top US leaders had been warning for days that America would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear it wouldn't be just one hit but a tiered response over time. 

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," Biden said in a statement after the US started carrying out such strikes on Friday. 

Biden said this past Sunday that three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. 

Earlier in the day, he attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Airforce Base. 

He also spoke with each of their families. -- PTI
