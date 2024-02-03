RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US issues travel advisory for Americans ahead of Pakistan elections
February 03, 2024  17:23
image
The United States has issued a travel advisory for American citizens visiting Pakistan and asked them to exercise caution ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8, and also warned of potential poll-related violence.
 
The US Embassy in Pakistan on Friday issued an advisory and asked its citizens to remain vigilant and aware of the locations of political rallies occurring in areas they intend to visit. 

The advisory said on February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded and US citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan's elections should avoid them.

The mission noted that political parties in Pakistan were campaigning actively, such as taking out marches, rallies, and speeches, which are intrinsic to any democratic process. However, it further said that such public gatherings have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation and create obstacles to free movement and safety. 

The advisory also cautioned that in some instances, political activities in Pakistan have been targeted for violence. Scores of pre-poll attacks on political parties have been reported this week from the troubled provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US mission advised American citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan's elections to avoid visiting areas around polling stations on February 8 as they may be crowded. 

There could also be disruptions to internet and cellular service leading up to and throughout election day, it said.

It also provided recommendations such as avoiding areas of large public gatherings, exercising caution if one unexpectedly finds themselves in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and reviewing one's personal security plans. 

The embassy urged US citizens to monitor local media, keep a low profile and also carry their identification documents and cooperate with police. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly
Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly

Soren pleaded before the court that he is a members of the assembly and has a right to participate in the special session.

Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani
Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani

The 96-year-old leader, the longest serving president of the BJP, said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing "in dedicated and selfless...

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Purohit's resignation came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

'Why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India?'
'Why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India?'

Jasprit Bumrah's throbbing afternoon spell on the second day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday made former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly advocating for sporting pitches rather than preparing rank turners.

Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan
Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan

Ramkumar Ramanathan overcame a fighting Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi in a tight opening singles to hand India a 1-0 lead over Pakistan in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off, in Islamabad on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances