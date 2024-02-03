RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top army officer visits forward areas in Poonch, reviews operational preparedness
February 03, 2024  08:41
A senior Army officer visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops deployed on ground zero. 

General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited the forward areas in Poonch sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops, the White Knight Corps said on X. 

The officer exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and steadfast against all challenges. 

Lt Gen. Sachdeva took over the command of the 16 Corps on January 1. -- PTI
