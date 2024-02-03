Students clash in Pune varsity over Ramleela play





The play, staged by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, was based on backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in Ramleela.





According to Shiva Barole, the Pune University unit chief of the ABVP, Sita was shown smoking and also using abusive language for Laxman.





"We took objection to such acts and stopped the play which was called Ramleela. It hurts Hindu sentiments. The students of the Lalit Kala Kendra then tried to heckle us. We have approached the police and have sought the registration of a case," Barole said.





Inspector Ankush Chintaman of Chaturshringi police station said there was a confrontation and verbal spat between students and ABVP members.





"We have summoned both groups to record their statements," Chintaman said.

