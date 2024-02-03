RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Students clash in Pune varsity over Ramleela play
February 03, 2024  00:34
File image
Functionaries of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and students of Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra on Friday scuffled over a play based on 'Ramleela' that the former claimed had objectionable dialogues and scenes. 

The play, staged by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, was based on backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in Ramleela. 

According to Shiva Barole, the Pune University unit chief of the ABVP, Sita was shown smoking and also using abusive language for Laxman. 

"We took objection to such acts and stopped the play which was called Ramleela. It hurts Hindu sentiments. The students of the Lalit Kala Kendra then tried to heckle us. We have approached the police and have sought the registration of a case," Barole said. 

Inspector Ankush Chintaman of Chaturshringi police station said there was a confrontation and verbal spat between students and ABVP members. 

"We have summoned both groups to record their statements," Chintaman said.
