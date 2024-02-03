Senator Cardin says he backed US-India drone deal





Following the assurance from the administration, Senator Ben Cardin, Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, removed his objections to the deal.





The move led the State Department to notify Congress that the US Government has agreed to sell 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion.





The US on Thursday approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion, an acquisition that will bolster India's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation.





Under the deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version SkyGuardian.





Cardin, a Democrat, in a statement, said that he approved the deal only after the Biden administration assured him that the Indian government was committed to thoroughly investigating the situation and fully cooperating with the US Department of Justice's investigation into the alleged Indian link to the foiled plot to kill separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. -- PTI

