Right wing body approaches Agra court against annual Urs at Taj Mahal
February 03, 2024  08:12
image
A right wing organisation has filed a petition in an Agra court seeking prohibitory injunction against the observation of the 'Urs' at Taj Mahal. 

The petitioner, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, has also challenged free entry inside the Taj for 'Urs'. 

Agra Court has accepted the petition and has fixed March 4 as the date of hearing in the matter. 

The celebration of three-day 'Urs' will take place this year from February 6 to February 8. 

The period is observed to mark the death of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who got the Taj Mahal constructed in 1653 on the banks of Yamuna in Agra. 

Petitioner's counsel Anil Kumar Tiwari said, "On Friday, the petitioner ABHM through its divisional head Meena Diwakar and district president Saurabh Sharma filed a petition in the court of IV additional civil judge (junior division) Room No 4 at civil court premises in Agra. 

"They have sought for a permanent prohibitory injunction against the committee celebrating the 'Urs.'" -- PTI
