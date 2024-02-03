RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul to visit Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham during Nyay Yatra
February 03, 2024  09:57
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. 

The Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through the Pakur district on Friday afternoon. 

After a night halt at Littipara in Pakur, the Yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said. 

Gandhi will visit the ancient temple in Deoghar dedicated to Lord Shiva around 2.30 pm and offer prayers, he said. 

Later, he will lead a roadshow in the district and also address a public meeting. 

The Yatra will then proceed to Dhanbad where the participants will camp for the night. 

The night halt has been planned at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said. 

The Yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases. -- PTI
