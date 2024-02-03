RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab police foil targeted killings, arrest wanted criminal
February 03, 2024  08:23
The Punjab police on Friday claimed to have averted targeted killings in the state with the arrest of a member of the Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt gang wanted in multiple criminal cases. 

Police teams also recovered one .30 bore automatic pistol along with a magazine and three live cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused, 

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Baba, a resident of Aladinpur village in Tarn Taran, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement. 

Happy Baba is an operative of wanted gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt's gang. 

He had been tasked with executing targeted killings to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab in lieu of a large amount of money, the DGP said. 

"Happy Baba is also one of the biggest weapon suppliers in Punjab and was closely associated with weapon suppliers of Madhya Pradesh," he said. 

The fact that Happy Baba had been assigned the task of carrying out targeted killings came to light during the questioning of Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Bhatti of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran, who was arrested by the Punjab police's Counter Intelligence over three weeks ago, according to Navjot Singh Mahal, additional IG, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar. -- PTI
