RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns
February 03, 2024  15:16
image
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.
   
"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.  

Purohit had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

Their meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan
Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan

Ramkumar Ramanathan overcame a fighting Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi in a tight opening singles to hand India a 1-0 lead over Pakistan in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off, in Islamabad on Saturday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Purohit's resignation came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Not local-level elections: Cong on Mamata's '40 seats' barb
Not local-level elections: Cong on Mamata's '40 seats' barb

Banerjee expressed doubt whether the Congress will secure even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

BCCI likely to help Nepal teams get game exposure and training in India
BCCI likely to help Nepal teams get game exposure and training in India

Having been a pillar of support for Afghanistan cricket for close to a decade now, the BCCI is set to extend infrastructure and exposure-related assistance to Nepal's talented players with the aim to maintain a robust cricketing...

In Pictures - Brilliant Bumrah leads India's fightback!
In Pictures - Brilliant Bumrah leads India's fightback!

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and England at Visakhapatnam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances