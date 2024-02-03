RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Paytm customers more than welcome to SBI, says Chairman
February 03, 2024  20:00
image
State Bank of India on Saturday said it is ready to help Paytm customers who will be affected by the Reserve Bank of India's order to stop almost all its activities from March 1.
 
 Addressing the media during the third quarter earnings here, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara ruled out going directly to the rescue of the once-storied Paytm, saying "we've no such plans" if the RBI cancels its payment bank licence.
 
Khara, however, was quick to add that if there is a direction from the RBI to any effect, we will be there. He did not elaborate, though.
 
The SBI reported a 35 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 9,164 crore.
 
The RBI on January 31 directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, Fastags and other instruments after February 29, effectively asking it to stop all its primary activities. However, the regulator said any interest, cashbacks, or refunds may be credited back to customers anytime.
 
The direction follows persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns, the central bank said in a statement. 
 
Asked whether SBI has any relationship with the fintech firm, Khara said, "there isn't anything beyond the settlement part".
 
Asked if the bank is ready to help the millions of Paytm customers who are merchants, he said, "absolutely."
 
"Our subsidiary SBI Payments are already in touch with these merchants, and we're ready to lap them up anytime. We are ready to supply them our PoS machines and all other payment needs they face. While now there is a more focused approach to them this is broadly their job," Khara. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shiv Sena man shot by BJP MLA critical; Oppn guns for Shinde
Shiv Sena man shot by BJP MLA critical; Oppn guns for Shinde

The BJP MLA alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "trying to create a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra".

Ban on polygamy, child marriage: U'khand UCC draft
Ban on polygamy, child marriage: U'khand UCC draft

Sources said the panel has also recommended that boys and girls will have equal inheritance rights, registration of marriages will be made mandatory and the marriageable age for girls would be increased so that they can become graduates...

Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England
Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England

'Earlier, if I have thought about taking six wickets, it has never worked for me. I have a lot of deliveries and you can confuse yourself. You need to shut that noise and focus on the next ball.'

After 5-hour drama, Delhi Police serves notice to Kejriwal over 'MLA poaching' claim
After 5-hour drama, Delhi Police serves notice to Kejriwal over 'MLA poaching' claim

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Atishi was...

Jaiswal 3rd Youngest Indian To Score 200
Jaiswal 3rd Youngest Indian To Score 200

At 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal, is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list of youngest Indian batters to score 200 runs in Test cricket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances