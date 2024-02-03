RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish retains home, BJP's Samrat gets finance
February 03, 2024  13:36
Portfolios were on Saturday allocated in the new Bihar cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who retained Home department, while giving away finance, held by his JD-U, to new ally BJP, according to a notification.

Samrat Choudhary, one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, got finance, a portfolio BJP has always got whenever it has shared power with the JD-U president.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the other Deputy CM, has been given crucial portfolios of agriculture and road construction, it said. -- PTI
