Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha
February 03, 2024  15:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.

Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021. 

The PM also flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation. 

He also inaugurated the 412-km DhamraAngul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL)'. 

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,450 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga', the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the function. -- PTI  
