LK Advani to get Bharat Ratna, announces Modi

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," Modi said on X, formerly Twitter.





"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights." the PM added.