LK Advani challenged dynasty politics: Modi
February 03, 2024  17:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said BJP stalwart LK Advani challenged dynasty politics and connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies. 

Addressing a rally in Odisha's Sambalpur, Modi said the Bharat Ratna to Advani, the former deputy PM, is an honour to the ideology of 'nation first'.

"Advani continuously fought to get democracy out of one party's grasp and guided everyone. He challenged dynasty politics and connected India's democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies," he said.

Modi also said the Union Budget, which was tabled in Parliament two days back, was aimed at empowering the poor people of the country.

He said 25 crore people in India came out of poverty in the last 10 years. 
Highlighting various initiatives taken by his government and promising that development works will continue at the same pace, he said, "Modi's guarantee starts where all hopes die." -- PTI 
